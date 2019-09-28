SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.11 65.22M -3.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 160,454,222,853.09% -600.2% -141.8% Intrexon Corporation 1,057,050,243.11% -118.7% -64.8%

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. In other hand, Intrexon Corporation has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Intrexon Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Intrexon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 3,591.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 80.1%. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.