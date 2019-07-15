SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.64 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.63 shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. ImmunoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3,116.58% at a $4.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, which is potential 108.20% upside. The results provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was less bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.