SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Comparison side by side

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 36.65 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 2,822.08% at a $4.5 average price target. Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 388.37%. The results provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 44.7% respectively. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.04%. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.