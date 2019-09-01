SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Contrasting side by side

Since SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.93 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, and a 3,123.50% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.