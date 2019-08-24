SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 2,961.22% upside potential and an average target price of $4.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 8.2% respectively. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.04%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.