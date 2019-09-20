SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparing side by side

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,335.11% and an $4.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 593.07% and its consensus price target is $7. The results provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.