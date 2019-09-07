SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,288.55% and an $4.5 average price target. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 average price target and a 60.87% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 0% respectively. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.04%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.