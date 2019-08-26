SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.63 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. From a competition point of view, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 and has 12.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 2,961.22% at a $4.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 40.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.