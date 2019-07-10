SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 6.49 N/A 1.40 91.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.63 shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.53 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 2,562.72%. On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 29.52% and its consensus target price is $162.83. The results provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 31.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.