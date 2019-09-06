SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 15.17 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. ADMA Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 3,291.11% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. with consensus price target of $4.5. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $10.9, with potential upside of 131.91%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.