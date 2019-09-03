SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 3,123.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.5. Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 314.44%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 4.02%. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.