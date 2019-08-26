SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Contrasting side by side

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.35 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 2,961.22% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. with consensus target price of $4.5. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $43, while its potential upside is 53.30%. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 94.9%. Insiders owned roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.