SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; Shorts at HIGH TIDE REG SHS CANADA (HITIF) Raised By 559.71%

Analysts expect SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $1.08 EPS change or 85.71% from last quarter’s $-1.26 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.165. About 12.54 million shares traded. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has declined 84.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SLS News: 23/05/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $30 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Bloo; 21/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Barbara A. Wood as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Meeting; 17/05/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences to Present Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Ovarian Cancer at the 2018 American Society; 24/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP- ON APRIL 19, CO AND GREGORY TORRE, AGREED THAT HIS EMPLOYMENT AS CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER WOULD CEASE – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP – TORRE’S EMPLOYMENT AS CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER AND SENIOR VP, TECHNICAL OPERATIONS WOULD CEASE, EFFECTIVE APRIL 27; 16/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Corporate Highlights, Advancements for its Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline and 2017 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

HIGH TIDE INC REG SHS CANADA (OTCMKTS:HITIF) had an increase of 559.71% in short interest. HITIF’s SI was 180,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 559.71% from 27,300 shares previously. With 138,800 avg volume, 1 days are for HIGH TIDE INC REG SHS CANADA (OTCMKTS:HITIF)’s short sellers to cover HITIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2927. About 210,416 shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $37.29 million. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia.

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated firm in the cannabis market in Canada. The company has market cap of $57.77 million. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products.

