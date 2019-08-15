SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; Canyon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc acquired 7.61M shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 77.58M shares with $674.19M value, up from 69.97 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 21.66M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations

Analysts expect SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $1.08 EPS change or 85.71% from last quarter’s $-1.26 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.0128 during the last trading session, reaching $0.147. About 25.43 million shares traded. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has declined 84.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SLS News: 21/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Barbara A. Wood as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – PRE-SPECIFIED INTERIM ANALYSIS SHOWED AN ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE WITH NO NOTABLE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN TREATMENT ARMS; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with; 20/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Gene Mack as Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; 24/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP- ON APRIL 19, CO AND GREGORY TORRE, AGREED THAT HIS EMPLOYMENT AS CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER WOULD CEASE – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ALEKSEY KRYLOV WILL REMAIN WITH SELLAS UNTIL JULY 15; 17/05/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences to Present Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Ovarian Cancer at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Arconic Inc stake by 1.47 million shares to 8.00M valued at $152.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (NYSE:CCO) stake by 331,262 shares and now owns 1.78M shares. Dell Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars has $15 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 6.89% above currents $11.46 stock price. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advsr Limited Co invested in 48,342 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 0% stake. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc stated it has 69,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marathon Asset Ltd Partnership holds 1.88M shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 204,681 shares stake. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs reported 115,000 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 125,000 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc invested in 112,319 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co holds 6.21M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silver Point Cap Limited Partnership reported 19.84% stake. Ancora Limited Company reported 13,019 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Two Sigma Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 11,133 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company invested in 389,711 shares.

