Selkirk Management Trimmed Its Position in Charter Communication (CHTR) by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Coatue Management Has Lowered Position by $406.83 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc analyzed 2.24M shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568.04M, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc analyzed 5,300 shares as the company's stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $379.57. About 1.21M shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 197,398 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $287.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,200 shares. Cibc reported 106,374 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 12,368 shares.