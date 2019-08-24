Selkirk Management Trimmed Its Holding in Charter Communication (CHTR) by $1.83 Million as Market Value Rose; Pool (POOL) Stock Rose While Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lowered Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 479,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14M, down from 532,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 151,802 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $385.51. About 946,272 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 24/04/2018 – NYC DHS: Charter Commission Public Hearing; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: UVI Charter Day to Feature Author of `Race Relations in the U.S. Virgin Islands’ and Other Events; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 15/03/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC CEO THOMAS RUTLEDGE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.8 MLN VS $98.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 20/03/2018 – Charter Court 2017 Profit Doubles in Post-IPO Results; 03/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S RAMAPHOSA: MINING CHARTER WILL BE FINALIZED `SOON’; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes To Be Issued By Charter Mortgage Funding 2018-1 Plc

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 27.30 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pool Corporation CEO to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Pool Corp. (POOL) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fintech firm Pagaya issuing $115 mln asset-backed security – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 67,904 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 9,666 are held by Diligent Lc. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). U S Glob Invsts holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 10,769 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 3.50M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Polen Cap Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 9,288 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.08% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,442 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 3,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 25,000 shares. Personal Advsr Corp has invested 0.34% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,947 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 34,745 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 8,677 shares to 568,472 shares, valued at $74.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94 million for 56.03 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 12,368 shares or 5.78% of the stock. Selkirk Limited Liability has 5.35% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 27,200 shares. Cibc Ww holds 106,374 shares.