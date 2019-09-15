Selkirk Management Trimmed Its Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Holding as Market Value Rose; Sarasin & Partners Llp Increased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $5.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1240.03. About 1.18M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 28,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 67,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, up from 38,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Olson: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 29/03/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Schakowsky leads DCCP members on letter to FTC regarding Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Facebook: Zuckerberg Goes on a Roadshow — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 4,166 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 580,236 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Chemical Savings Bank stated it has 1,960 shares. Burney Com has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,602 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 1.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York, New York-based fund reported 182,774 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Presidio Capital Limited Company stated it has 360,000 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management reported 4.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communications holds 0.54% or 2.27M shares. Moreover, Churchill Management has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,370 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 5,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 123,333 shares. Financial Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 4,572 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 25,029 are owned by Blb&B Limited Liability Corp.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 113,428 shares to 198,604 shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 32,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,652 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).