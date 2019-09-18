Selkirk Management Stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) Has Cut by $987,500 as Market Valuation Rose; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined, Bronson Point Management Upped Its Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 1.19 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $425.42. About 579,587 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 27/04/2018 – CHARTER ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Chester Community Charter School Honors More Than 120 Parents for Participation in Its Parents’ Report Card Program; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 17/05/2018 – Securing Critical Infrastructure Highlighted as New Partners Join Charter of Trust during U.S. Infrastructure Week; 17/04/2018 – Charter Closes $2.5 Billion Senior Secured Notes; 02/04/2018 – Top East Coast Jet Charter Service lands in Austin, Texas; 10/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC CHTR.O – HAVE PRICED $1.7 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2048

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 0.34% stake. Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 11,818 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Selkirk Management Lc has 5.25% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $385.37M for 61.12 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 20,329 shares. Estabrook Mgmt owns 300 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 1,900 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 600,258 shares. Texas-based Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Creative Planning reported 8,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 1,488 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 104,557 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Texas-based Holt Advsr Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Partners Lp has invested 0.44% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 3,535 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 26,945 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Management owns 6,440 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.68% stake.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.