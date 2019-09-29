Selkirk Management Position in Charter Communication (CHTR) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Position

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 7.70 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03B, down from 9.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $406.21. About 1.22M shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 27/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 1Q CAPEX $2.2B; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: House adopts Matzie resolution recognizing Charter Day; 30/05/2018 – Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Rotterdam With Wan Hai Lines; 03/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S RAMAPHOSA: MINING CHARTER WILL BE FINALIZED `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – NYC DHS: Charter Commission Public Hearing; 23/05/2018 – REG-Havila Shipping ASA: Charter contract with Axxis for the PSV Havila Fortune; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC CCFS.L – SAYS CO IS CONFIDENT OF SUSTAINABILITY OF ITS PERFORMANCE IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CFO CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selkirk Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 24,700 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.34% or 110,056 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 11,818 shares.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $385.37M for 58.36 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

