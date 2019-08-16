Selkirk Management Lowered Its Position in Charter Communication (CHTR) by $1.83 Million; Godsey & Gibb Associates Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $384.66. About 271,931 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 17/05/2018 – Chester Community Charter School Honors More Than 120 Parents for Participation in Its Parents’ Report Card Program; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Jersey City Community Charter School’s (NJ) Ba3 Rating. Outlook Is Negative; 09/03/2018 – Council May Defy Mayor With an Alternate Review of the City Charter; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 10/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Source: Major Charter Cable Box Revamp Coming Soon; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL EXITED CMCSA, ETSY, CHTR, CTRP, TDOC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 1.27M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd stated it has 27,200 shares. Covey Cap Advsr reported 12,368 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 106,374 shares.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94 million for 55.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cape Ann Bancorporation has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,726 shares. First Manhattan Communications, a New York-based fund reported 21,108 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 33,164 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 50,278 shares. Fragasso holds 41,792 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap Invsts holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 428,300 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.29% or 302,650 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0.24% or 501,203 shares. United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Hsbc Pcl has 1.39 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Charter Trust holds 8,231 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 11,602 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.92 million for 34.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,935 shares to 144,144 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 516,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).