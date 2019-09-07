Selkirk Management Lowered Holding in Charter Communication (CHTR) by $1.83 Million as Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Upped Stake

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $425.72. About 625,063 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Collegiate Acad Charter Sch, CO Bnd Rtg To ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 13/04/2018 – Third BASIS Charter School Coming to Scottsdale; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES CCFS.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 340P FROM 305P; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 20/03/2018 – Charter Court 2017 Profit Doubles in Post-IPO Results; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 106,374 shares. Selkirk Management Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 12,368 shares or 5.78% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $373.99M for 61.17 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

