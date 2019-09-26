Selkirk Management Holding in Charter Communication (CHTR) Lowered as Stock Rose; Perritt Capital Management Increased Its Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Holding by $511,350 as Share Price Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $409.29. About 607,459 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 24/05/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD: AQUA MERDO STARTS 10YR CHARTER WITHIN FEW DAYS; 04/05/2018 – EUROSEAS LTD – UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR ITS NEWBUILDING VESSEL, M/V EKATERINI; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – DFDS A/S DFDS.CO – ENTERED INTO A 10-YEAR BAREBOAT CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH STENA RORO FOR A NEW BUILDING RO-PAX FERRY FOR DELIVERY IN EARLY 2021; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Rev $10.66B; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 16/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Sun, 3/18/2018, 6:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL GROUP CHC.AX – PRICED US$175 MLN US PRIVATE PLACEMENT WHICH WILL MATURE IN AUGUST 2028; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:30 PM

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 36,126 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q EPS 12c; 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Supporting Operation Spartan Shield, 28th Infantry Division remains mission focused; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – BACKLOG INCREASED $203.3 MLN TO $554.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $351.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 18,800 shares to 144,340 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plymouth Indl Reit Inc Com by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $385.37M for 58.81 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selkirk Management Limited Company stated it has 5.25% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). 110,056 were reported by Cibc Ww Corporation. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5.59% or 11,818 shares.