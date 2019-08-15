Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Charter Communication (CHTR) Holding as Valuation Rose; Kanawha Capital Management Increases Position in At&T (T)

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $381.01. About 749,078 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 21/03/2018 – Charter Schools Skip Spring Break to Tap Into Municipal Market; 03/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL SAYS THE NEW FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY TO 2023; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Charter School Capital Acquires North Carolina Theatre Arts School Facility; 14/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA TO BEGIN TALKS ON MINING CHARTER IN `COMING DAYS’; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER EXECUTIVE SAID OFFER IS RISKY FOR CABLE COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – Royal London UK Opportunities Buys Into Charter Court Financial; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 17.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 55.38 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Management Ltd has invested 5.35% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). 106,374 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts. Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 12,368 shares.