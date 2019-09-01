Selkirk Management Has Lowered Its Charter Communication (CHTR) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Lifted Holding by $70.96 Million

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $409.59. About 795,291 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 15/03/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC CEO THOMAS RUTLEDGE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.8 MLN VS $98.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER SEES PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE OR REDEEM $2B OF TWC NOTES; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 30/04/2018 – CHARTER HALL SEES FY18 OP. EARNINGS/SEC. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 3%; 18/03/2018 – DSP: CSAC Modification and New Charter School Application Meetings

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $374.64 million for 59.53 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.35% or 27,200 shares. Covey Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,368 shares stake. Cibc reported 106,374 shares stake.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

