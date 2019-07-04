Selkirk Management Has Decreased Its Charter Communication (CHTR) Stake by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Maintained by Crow Point Partners Llc

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $400. About 401,862 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 15/05/2018 – 3G BOOSTED CMCSA, RS, SU, RDS/A, CHTR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 27/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Charter School of Wilmington wins 2018 Delaware Envirothon competition; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL EXITED CMCSA, ETSY, CHTR, CTRP, TDOC IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AZ Legis: Representative Leach Praises Enactment of Legislation to Prohibit Discrimination Against Private and Charter Schools; 25/04/2018 – NYC DOT: Charter Commission Public Hearing May 9, 6pm to 7pm; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares to 2,539 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management accumulated 322,016 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Moreover, Cambiar Investors has 1.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old West Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 32,775 are owned by Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advisors Ltd. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co invested in 0.18% or 412,974 shares. Beutel Goodman & Limited holds 1.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5.16M shares. Drexel Morgan And accumulated 3,581 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Company has 144,276 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.02% or 1.94 million shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 4,389 shares. Ariel Investments Lc reported 1.44M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg invested 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capwealth Advsr Limited Com has 177,049 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 12,368 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 106,374 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Selkirk Mngmt Llc owns 27,200 shares.

