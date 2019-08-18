Selkirk Management Has Cut Its Position in Charter Communication (CHTR) by $1.83 Million; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in American International Group (AIG) by $2.79 Million

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $384.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Proposed Information Collection; Comment Request; Washington and Oregon Charter Vessel Survey; 04/04/2018 – COURT SAYS THE 2010 VERSION OF THE MINING CHARTER “CANNOT BE APPLIED RETROSPECTIVELY”; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.9B, EST. $3.87B; 03/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL SAYS THE NEW FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY TO 2023; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 10/04/2018 – OCEAN YIELD ASA OCY.OL – UPON DELIVERY VESSEL COMMENCED A 12 YEARS’ BAREBOAT CHARTER; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC CHTR.O – HAVE PRICED $1.7 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2048; 24/04/2018 – DFDS A/S DFDS.CO – ENTERED INTO A 10-YEAR BAREBOAT CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH STENA RORO FOR A NEW BUILDING RO-PAX FERRY FOR DELIVERY IN EARLY 2021; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Village Green Charter School Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 64,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 115,972 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 180,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv has invested 0.45% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Motco owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 200 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Becker Mngmt Inc owns 1.81% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.14 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company holds 0.6% or 583,590 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 646,979 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 1.66 million shares. 12,105 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 36.54 million shares. Miles Capital accumulated 6,746 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 5,500 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Company has 0.6% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 15,948 were accumulated by Beach Counsel Pa. Salzhauer Michael holds 4,602 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 10,757 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 63,707 shares to 278,280 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Lc has invested 5.78% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.3% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Selkirk Management Ltd Company owns 5.35% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 27,200 shares.

