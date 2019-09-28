Selkirk Management Has Cut Its Charter Communication (CHTR) Stake by $987,500; Minerva Advisors Has Lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holding by $352,000

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 550,826 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; Vacancies; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc analyzed 2,500 shares as the company's stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $406.21. About 1.22M shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 EPS, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $385.37 million for 58.36 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World, New York-based fund reported 110,056 shares. Selkirk Management Lc reported 5.25% stake. Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Llc reported 11,818 shares stake.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 98,482 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.02% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 32,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 84,028 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.94 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 12,772 are owned by Arrowstreet L P. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 4,322 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 141,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 49,924 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Js Limited Com holds 23,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 726,088 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 163,060 shares. 1.27 million are owned by Walthausen And Com Ltd Liability Corp.

