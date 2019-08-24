Selkirk Management Has Cut Charter Communication (CHTR) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Teleflex (TFX) Share Value Rose, Marsico Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 1,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 23,854 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, down from 25,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $357.94. About 214,304 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $385.51. About 946,272 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 15/05/2018 – CORVEX EXITED CMCSA, NOMD, CHTR IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Application for New Awards; Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter Schools Program (CSP)-Grants for; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Renewal of Cultural Property Advisory Committee Charter; 15/03/2018 – Falmouth Me: Charter Commission 2018 – Nomination Papers available; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Charter Review Commission Wed, 3/7/2018, 6:30 PM; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER SCHOOL CAPITAL BUYS NC THEATRE ARTS SCHOOL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Arkansas DoE: Charter Authorizing Panel Special Meeting – 04/25/2018; 11/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,176 shares to 157,227 shares, valued at $59.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 6,379 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Co reported 3,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 3,106 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 4,867 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 8,953 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 10,714 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp reported 35,050 shares. Blackrock reported 3.78M shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 915 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 4 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 308,723 shares.

