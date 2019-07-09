Selkirk Management Has Cut Charter Communication (CHTR) Position as Valuation Rose; Lesa Sroufe & Co Trimmed Exelon (EXC) Stake by $552,750 as Market Valuation Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $401.5. About 240,558 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 25/04/2018 – Arkansas DoE: Charter Authorizing Panel Special Meeting – 04/25/2018; 08/04/2018 – Keppel: Kris Energy Agreed to Lease, Charter Keppel’s Marine Assets; 13/03/2018 – Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. $10.7B, EST. $10.62B; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP NMM.N – QTRLY TIME CHARTER & VOYAGE REV $53.1 MLN VS $42.4 MLN; 25/03/2018 – DSP: Rescheduled CSAC Modification and New Charter School Application Meetings; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 11,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,333 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 103,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 2.87 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84 million for 54.85 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $18.49 million activity. Shares for $4.87 million were sold by Howard Kevin D. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bickham John sold $4.78M. Dykhouse Richard R sold $3.75M worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 12,368 shares or 5.78% of its portfolio. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 27,200 shares. 106,374 are held by Cibc Corporation.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $602.00M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.