Selkirk Management Decreased Position in Charter Communication (CHTR) as Valuation Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Boosted Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Position

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $397.15. About 261,692 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 04/05/2018 – EUROSEAS LTD – UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR ITS NEWBUILDING VESSEL, M/V EKATERINI; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Voice Revenue $556 Million; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charter Comms Sr Scd Notes ‘BBB-‘ (Recovery: 1); 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 06/03/2018 – OPEC WANTS CHARTER TO CONTINUE COOPERATING W/ NON-OPEC: UAE; 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: Charter Amendment of Department of Defense Federal Advisory Committees; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Charter school upsets juggernaut Stuyvesant HS on way to chess crown; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Charter’s Sr. Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1′; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER: THERE’S `VERY LITTLE MARGIN’ IN THE VIDEO BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS- SENIOR SECURED NOTES CONSIST OF $800 MLN 2038 NOTES WITH 5.375% INTEREST, TO BE ISSUED AT 98.846% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,375 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 21,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 100,168 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 27,200 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.3% or 106,374 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 5.78% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $18.49 million activity. Another trade for 14,197 shares valued at $4.87M was made by Howard Kevin D on Monday, February 4. $3.75M worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was sold by Dykhouse Richard R. Hargis Jonathan sold 15,000 shares worth $5.09M.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.83 million for 54.26 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,335 shares to 281,883 shares, valued at $53.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 150,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,936 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 165,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 8,100 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 85,919 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 6,432 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.02% or 211,996 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,824 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Cortina Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 131,445 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 48,714 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 19,975 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 10,881 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 60,299 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 700 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $14.98 million activity.