Selkirk Management Decreased Its Holding in Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) by $324,600; Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Position by $9.46 Million as Stock Price Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $21.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1210.96. About 1.23 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 687,498 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.87 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02M shares to 7.82 million shares, valued at $197.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 earnings per share, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.61 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual earnings per share reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.

