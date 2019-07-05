Selkirk Management Decreased Its Charter Communication (CHTR) Stake by $1.83 Million; Stock Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Position

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $402.45. About 419,765 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 17/05/2018 – CUJO Al Closes Strategic Series B Round Led by Charter Communications, Solidifies Its Lead In Consumer Network Security; 28/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Charter School Finance Training, August 7 webinar; 29/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD – COMPANY AND PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL LINES ENTERED INTO MASTER VESSEL TIME CHARTER SERVICES AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Rev $10.66B; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 09/04/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC CCFS.L : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 335P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chester Community Charter School, PA’s Rev Bonds at ‘B-‘; Negative Outlook; 11/04/2018 – DOF ASA – CONTRACT IS SPLIT INTO A TIME CHARTER ELEMENT FOR VESSEL AND MARINE MANAGEMENT SERVICES AND SERVICE ELEMENTS FOR PROVISION OF ROV AND DIVING SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 33,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, up from 56,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 1.84 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $64.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L also sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Company has 3,251 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cutter & Co Brokerage holds 3,372 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 5,500 are owned by Paw. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 367,465 are owned by Hl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 509,405 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel reported 3,965 shares. 3,458 are held by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Fincl Consulate Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 134,888 shares. Aviance Management Limited Co holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 42,331 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.49 million activity. Shares for $4.87 million were sold by Howard Kevin D on Monday, February 4. Dykhouse Richard R sold 11,000 shares worth $3.75 million. Hargis Jonathan had sold 15,000 shares worth $5.09M.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $407.50 million for 54.98 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.