Selkirk Management Decreased Charter Communication (CHTR) Position by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose While Tig Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $21.42 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 5.02 million shares traded or 216.42% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $411.81. About 800,757 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 03/05/2018 – S. Africa Mining Charter Finalized `Soon’: Ramaphosa (Correct); 30/04/2018 – Netcracker Extends Billing and CRM Relationship with Charter; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES CCFS.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 340P FROM 305P; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 07/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Charter Deal Includes Continued Retransmission Consent of CBS-owned Television Stations; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – UNITS INTEND TO OFFER SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2038 AND SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2048; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 23/03/2018 – At Success Academy Charter High School, Stretching Comes With Growing Pains

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 EPS, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $376.82M for 59.17 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,200 shares. 12,368 were reported by Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Cibc Corporation invested in 106,374 shares.