Selkirk Management Decreased Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Stake by $324,600; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Holding by $325,395; Stock Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $14.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1234.97. About 1.58M shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 201.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 108,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 162,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 53,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 3,588 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses; 14/03/2018 – JAPANESE BOUGHT NET 1,090.0BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 23/03/2018 – S. Africa Court Orders Net 1 Unit to Repay ZAR316m to Government; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOUTH AFRICAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT GIVEN ORDER REGARDING CONTINUED PAYMENT OF SOCIAL GRANTS; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys New 3.1% Position in Net 1; 23/03/2018 – Net 1 Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold UEPS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.46% less from 26.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman And LP owns 866,868 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 887,704 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 351,063 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Invesco Ltd reported 852,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Value Advisers reported 1.21% stake. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 21,693 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Fmr Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 554,871 shares. Whittier Tru Com invested in 0% or 75 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc reported 1.99 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 121,373 shares. 259 are held by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 47,312 shares to 22,689 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,907 shares, and cut its stake in Verso Corp.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 earnings per share, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.70B for 24.60 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual earnings per share reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.