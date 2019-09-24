Selkirk Management Decreased Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Position as Share Value Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Market Valuation Declined, Sit Investment Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $7.92 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 98333.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 129,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 129,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, up from 132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 4.71 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $15.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1219.12. About 1.12M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 earnings per share, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.70B for 24.29 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual earnings per share reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,850 shares to 40,785 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA).