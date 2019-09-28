Selkirk Management Cut Its Charter Communication (CHTR) Position by $987,500 as Valuation Rose; Junto Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA)

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $406.21. About 1.22M shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Voice Revenue $556 Million; 17/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT – DIVESTS GRACE WORLDWIDE FACILITY FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $38.73 MLN; 26/03/2018 – New Summit Charter Academy Approved To Open In Colorado Springs Will Have Campus In Northstar Commercial Partners Building; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: De Blasio, City Council appear at odds over City Charter reforms; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER SCHOOL CAPITAL BUYS NC THEATRE ARTS SCHOOL FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 14/05/2018 – Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 19; 21/03/2018 – ANGLO CEO SAYS A `LOT OF WORK’ TO BE DONE ON MINING CHARTER; 11/04/2018 – KIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE – SECURED ONE YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT FOR TWO ANCHOR HANDLING TUG / SUPPLY VESSELS FROM OIL FIRM IN MALAYSIA; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Charter Court’s UK Residential Primary and Special Servicer Ratings

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 91.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 321,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 672,368 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.18M, up from 350,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 745,657 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.25 million shares to 416,504 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.12M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings.

