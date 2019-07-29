Selkirk Management Cut Holding in Charter Communication (CHTR) as Share Value Rose; C-V Starr & Co Trust Increases Holding in Williams Ord (WMB)

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 7.82 million shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $393.42. About 461,623 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chester Community Charter School, PA’s Rev Bonds at ‘B-‘; Negative Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Eutelsat Communications: Satellite industry to Enter Operational Phase of Crisis Connectivity Charter for Support of Global Disaster Relief; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 30/05/2018 – Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Rotterdam With Wan Hai Lines; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA; 18/04/2018 – NYC DHS: Notice of Public Meeting – NYC Charter Revision Commission; 25/05/2018 – Royal London UK Opportunities Buys Into Charter Court Financial; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 57,480 shares. First Interstate Bank reported 3,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 6,121 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 83,186 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 0.01% or 1,598 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 488,148 shares in its portfolio. Asset reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sir Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 419,019 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 362,936 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America reported 3,492 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Llc owns 16,412 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 131,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hamlin Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.54M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $18.49 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Hargis Jonathan sold $5.09 million. Dykhouse Richard R sold $3.75 million worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) on Thursday, February 7. Howard Kevin D had sold 14,197 shares worth $4.87M.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Corporation accumulated 106,374 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Lc owns 27,200 shares. 12,368 were reported by Covey Ltd Llc.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $384.26 million for 57.18 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.