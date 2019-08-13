Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to pay $0.20 on Sep 3, 2019; Brown Forman Has 1.5 Sentiment

Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:SIGI) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Selective Insurance Group Inc’s current price of $79.91 translates into 0.25% yield. Selective Insurance Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 161,346 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse

Brown Forman Corp (BFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.60, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 211 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 141 decreased and sold their holdings in Brown Forman Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 135.81 million shares, up from 128.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brown Forman Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 125 Increased: 151 New Position: 60.

Bbr Partners Llc holds 12.92% of its portfolio in Brown-Forman Corporation for 1.89 million shares. Pitcairn Co owns 1.60 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Underhill Investment Management Llc has 7.16% invested in the company for 256,573 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 3.66% in the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145,113 shares.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Brown-Forman Names Long-Time Company Veteran Cunningham to Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Brown-Forman Stockholders Elect Directors and Board Approves Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How Louisville company stocks fared in 2018 – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Courier-Journal.com‘s news article titled: “Stock market at a glance: See how these Louisville area companies are performing – Courier Journal” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 404,548 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (BFB) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 21.6 P/E ratio. The company's services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.