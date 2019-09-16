Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Upped Its Position by $26.93 Million as Share Price Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Upped Its Holding by $495,000 as Shares Declined

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 9.43 million shares traded or 54.18% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) by 263.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 363,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 501,841 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.58 million, up from 137,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Selective Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 293,210 shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Ser stated it has 1,658 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Steadfast Capital Lp holds 7.37M shares or 5.49% of its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 43,530 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0.19% or 7.48 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 51,543 shares. 7,017 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Co Oh. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 10,716 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank reported 10,506 shares stake. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. 93,411 are held by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc holds 30,283 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 266,162 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 219 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACGL vs. SIGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Selective Insurance’s (SIGI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Rise Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIGI) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.