Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 67 1.74 N/A 3.70 19.17 The Allstate Corporation 94 0.83 N/A 6.91 13.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and The Allstate Corporation. The Allstate Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Allstate Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and The Allstate Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Allstate Corporation has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and The Allstate Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 3 3 2.43

Competitively The Allstate Corporation has a consensus price target of $105.57, with potential upside of 1.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of The Allstate Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51% The Allstate Corporation 0.18% -0.94% 1.59% 1.89% 0.03% 15.56%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Allstate Corporation.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors The Allstate Corporation.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.