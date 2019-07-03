Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 67 1.74 N/A 3.70 19.17 Palomar Holdings Inc. 22 9.55 N/A 0.22 90.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Palomar Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Selective Insurance Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 0% respectively. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51% Palomar Holdings Inc. 2.75% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.32%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats Palomar Holdings Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.