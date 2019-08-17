Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 70 1.79 N/A 3.70 20.31 Global Indemnity Limited 31 0.73 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Selective Insurance Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Global Indemnity Limited has a 0.51 beta and it is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. had bullish trend while Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats Global Indemnity Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.