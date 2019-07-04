Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

We are comparing Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 67 1.74 N/A 3.70 19.17 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 89 2.78 N/A 6.14 15.71

Table 1 demonstrates Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cincinnati Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Selective Insurance Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Selective Insurance Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cincinnati Financial Corporation has an average price target of $115, with potential upside of 6.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.6% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares and 66.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.32% 10.66% 14.11% 18.57% 36.65% 24.54%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.