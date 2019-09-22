Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 73 1.63 N/A 3.70 20.31 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 60 1.08 N/A 0.41 154.54

Table 1 highlights Selective Insurance Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.85 beta means Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s upside potential is 0.82% at a $75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is $72, which is potential 9.89% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited looks more robust than Selective Insurance Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Selective Insurance Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.4% and 92.1%. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats AXIS Capital Holdings Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.