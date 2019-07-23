Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 68 1.66 N/A 3.70 19.17 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 4 0.03 N/A -2.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.6% and 70.6%. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 5.5% are Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -3.91% -37.76% -90.21% -91.81% -91.72% -89%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. had bullish trend while Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.