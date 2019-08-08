Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Touches $80.43 High on Aug, 8; Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shorts Decreased By 10.91%

The stock of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $84.45 target or 5.00% above today’s $80.43 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.76 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $84.45 PT is reached, the company will be worth $238.20 million more. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 35,229 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) had a decrease of 10.91% in short interest. AMPE’s SI was 19.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.91% from 22.12 million shares previously. With 1.14 million avg volume, 17 days are for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s short sellers to cover AMPE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4035. About 226,960 shares traded. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) has declined 86.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPE News: 15/03/2018 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update Following Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – AMPIO – RECEIVED NOTIFICATION LETTER FROM NYSE CONFIRMING CO IS NOW IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING REQUIREMENTS; 26/03/2018 – AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRIMARY ENDPOINT WAS CHANGE IN WOMAC A PAIN BETWEEN BASELINE AND WEEK 20; 12/04/2018 – AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS – BEGUN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA ON DETAILS OF BLA SUBMISSION PROCESS FOR AMPION; 22/03/2018 – Ampio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Delaware River Solar and Ampion Launch New York’s Largest Community Solar Project; 12/04/2018 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals Notified It Is in Full Compliance With NYSE Listing Requirements; 29/05/2018 – AMPIO UPDATES REGULATORY AND IP ACTIVITIES; 22/05/2018 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals Gaining Traction In Matters Important To The FDA; 26/03/2018 – WinnCompanies & Ampion Bring Community Solar To D.C

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 21.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Selective Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has 1,418 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0.02% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). 342,865 are owned by Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation. Orrstown Financial Incorporated reported 150 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 456,318 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability holds 122,333 shares. 29,162 are held by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 55,826 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 19,303 shares. Smith Graham And Company Invest Advisors L P reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). State Street invested in 1.76M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 215,978 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 7,483 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 1.59 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,875 shares.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.18 million. The firm is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema.