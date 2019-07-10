Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Reaches $78.00 52-Week High; Cannon Express (AB) Sentiment Is 1.08

Cannon Express Inc (AB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 57 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 53 trimmed and sold positions in Cannon Express Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 14.34 million shares, down from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cannon Express Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

The stock of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) hit a new 52-week high and has $81.90 target or 5.00% above today’s $78.00 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.68B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $81.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $233.75 million more. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 66,446 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 28.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 21.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 2.97% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $62.33M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 59,415 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has risen 7.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUES $867.8 MLN VS $764.9 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the 2018 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31; 30/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Alight Solutions partners with Personal Capital and AllianceBernstein to introduce WealthSpark™, the next innovation in retirement solutions for U.S. workers

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.