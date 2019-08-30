Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Comparison side by side

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 72 1.73 N/A 3.70 20.31 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 93 1.72 N/A 6.78 14.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Safety Insurance Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.85. Competitively, Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.4% and 84.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.