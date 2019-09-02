Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Contrasting side by side

Both Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 72 1.74 N/A 3.70 20.31 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Selective Insurance Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Protective Insurance Corporation has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares and 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.