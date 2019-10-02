Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Contrasting side by side

Both Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 78 1.75 58.24M 3.70 20.31 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 1.85M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 75,128,998.97% 12.4% 2.8% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 37,870,258.54% -5.5% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$75 is Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.